Titans' Corey Davis: Quiet again Sunday
Davis turned six targets into three catches for 29 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.
Davis finished second in targets to tight end Delanie Walker's nine, as fellow wideouts Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews saw only five apiece. While the rookie continues to see a decent number of looks per game, he's not making much of a fantasy case for himself after having failed to find the end zone or top 50 yards in a game since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 9.
More News
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Two catches in Week 13•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Sees snap share reduced•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Secures all four targets Sunday•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Set for lead wideout duties Sunday•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Three catches in Thursday's loss•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Team-leading 10 targets in win•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...