Davis turned six targets into three catches for 29 yards in Sunday's 12-7 loss to Arizona.

Davis finished second in targets to tight end Delanie Walker's nine, as fellow wideouts Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews saw only five apiece. While the rookie continues to see a decent number of looks per game, he's not making much of a fantasy case for himself after having failed to find the end zone or top 50 yards in a game since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 9.