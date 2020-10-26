Davis recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Steelers.

Davis was active for his first game since Week 3 against Minnesota after landing on the COVID-19 list. He continued to see a consistent number of targets and now has a total of 29 across four contests. Though he didn't work very efficiently -- he averaged only 3.5 yards per target -- Davis made up for it with a four-yard touchdown catch midway through the second quarter. In Week 8, Davis and the Titans will draw a matchup against the Bengals.