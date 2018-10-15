Titans' Corey Davis: Tallies one catch
Davis caught one of four passes for 24 yards during Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.
Davis led the Titans' in targets, though he was limited yet again by the team's low-volume passing attack. His lone catch came with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter, and was his second-longest reception of the season. Despite commanding a large share of targets in the offense, Davis has been targeted more than 10 times in just two of six games this season. That's a clear indication that until both the quality and volume of the Titans' passing offense increases, Davis will put up inconsistent results.
