Fluellen had a two-yard run during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers.

The touch was Fluellen's first of the season. For all of the name recognition in Tennessee's rushing attack, the team actually ranks in the bottom 10 of the league at 3.9 yards per carry. In theory, Fluellen could be in line to see if he can change those fortunes, but it's also fair to wonder -- if the team thought that he could add a spark -- why he has only one carry at this point in the season. Either way, a Week 9 matchup following the bye against Dallas' third-ranked run defense at 3.6 yards per carry is unlikely to provide much relief no matter who carries the ball for the Titans.