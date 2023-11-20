Hopkins recorded four receptions on five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars.

Hopkins was the only Titans' pass catcher to see more than two targets, though he needed only one opportunity to account for the majority of his production. On the final play of the third quarter, Tenessee snapped the ball directly to Derrick Henry, who proceeded to hand the ball off to Will Levis to deliver a 43-yard touchdown strike to Hopkins. Hopkins has been held back by the team's poor passing attack for much of the season, but he now has a touchdown in two of four games with Levis under center.