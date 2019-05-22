Titans' Delanie Walker: Resumes individual drills

Walker (ankle) went through individual drills Tuesday, Erik Bacharach of The Nashville Tennessean reports. "I feel like I'm in the 85 percent range," Walker said. "Today I felt fast getting out of my breaks, and I was catching the ball well. Always a good sign."

Coming back from the ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered in last season's opener, Walker is now able to make cuts and even jogged through a few snaps during team drills Tuesday. He mentioned dropping a few pounds during the offseason, hoping it would reduce the pressure on his surgically repaired ankle. The veteran tight end will turn 35 in August and is under contract with the Titans through 2020. Walker had 800 or more receiving yards in four consecutive seasons prior to last year's devastating injury.