Titans' Deontae Skinner: Secures pact in Tennessee
Skinner signed a contract with the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Skinner has played in 14 games since he entered the league four years ago, notching 24 tackles (14 solo) and one sack. He'll look to make the Titans' roster via special teams.
