Skinner was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Skinner spent his previous two seasons bouncing between the Giants' 53-man roster and its practice squad. After getting let go in February, he was unable to land with another team until the Titans gave him a shot last week. However, his time with the team will be short-lived, as they have opted go in a different direction. The 27-year-old will now be forced to look for a new opportunity.

