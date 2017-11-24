Skinner (hamstring) will not return to Thursday's Thanksgiving tilt versus the Redskins, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Skinner injured his hamstring mid-way through the first quarter. While the severity of the issue is not known at this time, it is enough to keep him sidelined. Akeem Ayers and Kelvin Sheppard will presumably continue see increased snaps in his absence.

