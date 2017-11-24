Skinner is considered questionable to return to Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Redskins due to a hamstring injury.

Skinner went down mid-way through the first quarter. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time. The Giants are already spread thin at linebacker, so backups Akeem Ayers and Kelvin Sheppard figure to see even more snaps should Skinner ultimately be unable to return.

