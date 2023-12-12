Henry rushed the ball 17 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 28-27 win over Miami. He added one reception on two targets for 17 yards.

The Titans were surprisingly in a neutral game script for much of the matchup, which allowed Henry to maintain the majority of the work out of the team's backfield. He was bottled up on the ground for the entire contest -- his longest rush went for only six yards -- but he managed to find the end zone from one and three yards away. After tallying only four touchdowns across his first 10 games of the season, Henry has now scored six times in the last three contests. He'll face a mediocre Texans' run defense in Week 15.