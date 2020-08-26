Henry continues to focus on improving his ability to work in the passing game, Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean reports.

Henry was spotted working with running backs coach Tony Dews, working on catches while on the run during practice Tuesday. While Henry has never caught more than 18 passes in a season, it has been pointed out on a few occasions during training camp that he is focused on improving that aspect of his game. The departure of Dion Lewis could mean that Henry remains on the field for all three downs more than past seasons, though rookie Darrynton Evans could also work as the primary pass-catching back.