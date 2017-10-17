Titans' Derrick Henry: Long touchdown seals win
Henry rushed 19 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts. He also caught his lone target for 14 yards.
Henry out-carried teammate DeMarco Murray 19 to 12, but was generally held in check until the Titans' final offensive play. Of course, that play was a career-long 72-yard touchdown run by Henry, sealing Tennessee's third win of the season. After the team made a point of getting him more involved following a season-low four carries last weekend, Henry's final numbers Monday certainly won't hurt his case for more work going forward. That being said, Murray remains the team's starter and also scored in Monday's victory, leaving the Titans' share of backfield touches something to monitor in Week 7 versus the Browns.
