Titans' Derrick Henry: Set to face Jaguars in Week 3

Henry (back) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Henry is available if you need him this week, but he's averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 28 rushing attempts through two games, while backfield mate Dion Lewis has logged 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in that span. The current time-share he's in combined with the rugged matchup Henry faces this weekend make him hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 3. Overall, though, we do expect his efficiency to increase in the coming weeks and perhaps working out of the wildcat formation occasionally (as he did five times in Week 2, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site) could lead to some chunk gains for Henry.