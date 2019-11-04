Titans' Dion Lewis: 53 total yards
Lewis ran the ball four times for 20 yards against the Panthers in Week 9. He also added five receptions for 33 yards.
Lewis earned his highest touch total of the season and also surpassed 50 total yards for the first time. He broke free from the Panthers defense for a few big plays, most notably on a screen pass that he turned upfield for a 24-yard gain. However, he also lost a costly fumble early in the second quarter just as the Titans were entering Carolina territory. Derrick Henry remains the clear leader in the Titans' backfield, with Lewis showing little ability to make an impact through nine games this season.
