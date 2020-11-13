Foreman rushed the ball seven times for 18 yards in Week 10 against the Colts. He added one reception for five yards and a touchdown.

Foreman mixed in for snaps in place of Derrick Henry on the team's first offensive possession and was left wide open on a rollout by Ryan Tannehill to tally his score. His next touch was late in the third quarter and six of his seven carries came with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Even with the garbage time work, Jeremy McNichols logged 17 offensive snaps in comparison to Foreman's nine.