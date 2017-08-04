Decker worked on the outside following Corey Davis' hamstring injury in camp Thursday, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Decker and rookie Taywan Taylor have primarily worked in the slot so far, but both got their opportunities opposite RIshard Matthews after Davis went down. All four wide receivers have impressed early on, though Decker's physicality and ability to catch balls in traffic has stood out. Regardless of Davis' status, Decker should have a heavy red zone role once the games start to count.