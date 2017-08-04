Titans' Eric Decker: Getting outside reps
Decker worked on the outside following Corey Davis' hamstring injury in camp Thursday, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.
Decker and rookie Taywan Taylor have primarily worked in the slot so far, but both got their opportunities opposite RIshard Matthews after Davis went down. All four wide receivers have impressed early on, though Decker's physicality and ability to catch balls in traffic has stood out. Regardless of Davis' status, Decker should have a heavy red zone role once the games start to count.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...