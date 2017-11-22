Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said the team won't make a decision on Douglas (knee) until later in the week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Douglas has been on injured reserve all season and presumably won't have much of a role in Tennessee offense whenever he's deemed ready to play. He's been practicing this week, perhaps eyeing Sunday's game in Indianapolis for his first appearance of the season. The 33-year-old won't be any higher than fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart.