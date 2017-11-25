Douglas was officially activated of injured reserve Saturday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.

Douglas has spent the entire reason on IR, and does not expect to have much a role on the offense right away. The veteran figures to provide depth at receiver as well as offer experience to his fellow pass-catchers. Look for him to suit up Sunday assuming he avoids any setbacks.

