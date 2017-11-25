Titans' Harry Douglas: Activated off IR
Douglas was officially activated of injured reserve Saturday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Douglas has spent the entire reason on IR, and does not expect to have much a role on the offense right away. The veteran figures to provide depth at receiver as well as offer experience to his fellow pass-catchers. Look for him to suit up Sunday assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Could return this week•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Resumes practicing Monday•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Placed on IR•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Struggles in second preseason game•
-
Titans' Harry Douglas: Roster spot potentially in jeopardy•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.