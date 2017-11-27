Titans' Harry Douglas: One catch in return
Douglas made an eight-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
Douglas' return from IR coincided with a hamstring injury to Rishard Matthews, which is why the depth wideout saw some burn in this one. Even if Matthews remains sidelined moving forward, teammates Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor all offer more value at the wide receiver position than Douglas.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.