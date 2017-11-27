Douglas made an eight-yard catch on three targets in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Douglas' return from IR coincided with a hamstring injury to Rishard Matthews, which is why the depth wideout saw some burn in this one. Even if Matthews remains sidelined moving forward, teammates Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor all offer more value at the wide receiver position than Douglas.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop