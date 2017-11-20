Titans' Harry Douglas: Resumes practicing Monday
Douglas (knee) took part in practice Monday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Douglas has been out all season with a knee injury that first surfaced in August, but his presence at practice suggests he could be one of the two players the Titans designate to return from injured reserve in 2017. The Titans would have up to 21 days to evaluate Douglas and determine if he's ready to contribute, with head coach Mike Mularkey suggesting Monday that the wideout may not even need the full three-week period. If Douglas is activated from IR, he would likely just serve in a depth role at wideout and see most of his snaps in the slot.
