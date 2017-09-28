Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Ruled out for Week 4
Cyprien (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Cyprien reportedly had a chance to suit up this week but apparently isn't far enough along in his recovery to practice. The initial timetable for the injury was "a few weeks", so at this point the Titans will be looking the return of their starting safety, but will need to wait at least until Week 5.
More News
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Could play Week 4•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Will miss a few weeks•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Poised for multi-week absence•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Seven tackles in Week 1•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Starts in preseason opener•
-
Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Leaves field with leg injury•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...