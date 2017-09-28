Play

Titans' Johnathan Cyprien: Ruled out for Week 4

Cyprien (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Cyprien reportedly had a chance to suit up this week but apparently isn't far enough along in his recovery to practice. The initial timetable for the injury was "a few weeks", so at this point the Titans will be looking the return of their starting safety, but will need to wait at least until Week 5.

