Smith hauled in both of his targets but combined to record 0 yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

Smith had little role in the team's offense and did even less with his limited opportunity. On his first reception, Smith was caught behind the line of scrimmage for a two-yard loss, which he followed one quarter later with a two-yard gain on a pass over the middle. Though Delanie Walker (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Smith is not a worthwhile option due to his limited volume and lack of production.