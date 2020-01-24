Smith hauled in 35 of his 44 targets for 439 yards and three touchdowns across 16 games in the 2019 season.

Smith benefitted from another injury-plagued campaign for Delanie Walker (ankle), posting career-best marks in targets, yards, and receptions. He also showed strong rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, racking up more than 50 receiving yards in four of the nine games that Tannehill started. However, plenty of questions remain for the fourth-year tight end heading into the 2020 season, particularly the potential return of Walker. Even if Smith were to remain the starting tight end in Tennessee, he may be an inconsistent performer due to the overall lack of passing volume in the Titans' offense.