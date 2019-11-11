Raymond hauled in his only target for a 52-yard reception in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.

Raymond was the target of a deep play-action pass with 11 minutes left in the second quarter that was originally called a touchdown. Though Raymond was ruled down by contact prior to reaching the end zone, he still provided the Titans' with their longest play of the contest on a rare vertical shot deep down the field. Prior to Sunday's game, Raymond had been on the field for just 26 offensive snaps -- all of which came since Week 8.