Titans' Logan Ryan: Spotted on crutches
Ryan recorded two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants. However he suffered a lower-body injury and was seen on crutches in the locker room Turron Davenport of ESPN.comreports.
Ryan recorded his fourth sack of the season to end a Giants' drive halfway through the second quarter. He now has sacks in consecutive games and more than 1.5 sacks in a season for the first time in his career. He did exit the game early and was seen on crutches in the locker room, potentially calling his status for the team's Week 16 matchup against Washington into question.
