Titans' Marcus Mariota: Impressing with arm and legs

Mariota looked sharp in 7-on-7 drills and also scrambled for a nice gain Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Mariota made a number of strong passes, including a 20-yard completion down the field to tight end Anthony Firkser. He also scrambled for a gain after freezing Harold Landry on a pump fake. Mariota is heading into a pivotal season and worked to gain weight in the offseason in an effort to start 16 games for the first time in his career. While very early, he seems to have gotten off to a strong start in training camp.