Titans' Michael Campanaro: Only gets $45k bonus
Campanaro's one-year contract with the Titans is for $880,000, with $45,000 coming in the form of a signing bonus, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's a contract that suggests the 2014 seventh-round pick will need to compete for a roster spot, though he should have the inside track unless Tennessee uses an early draft pick on a wideout. Campanaro was limited by an array of injuries during his four seasons in Baltimore, but he finally managed to play more than four games in 2017, catching 19 of 27 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown while adding 27 punt returns for 291 yards and another score in 13 appearances. He might get a chance to push Taywan Taylor for slot work on offense, but special teams represents the more likely path to a meaningful role. It's surprising the Ravens weren't willing to top this contract, considering they don't have much in the way of wideout depth or potential return specialists.
