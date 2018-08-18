Titans' Michael Campanaro: Out Saturday
Campanaro (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Buccaneers, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Campanaro has been sidelined for about one week with an unknown injury, continuing a trend from four mostly injury-plagued seasons with the Ravens. While he's in the conversation for a depth wideout spot and work as a returner in Tennessee, he's not doing himself any favors by spending time in the trainers room.
