Michael Campanaro: Released off IR
Campanaro (undisclosed) was released off injured reserve by the Titians on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Campanaro was placed on IR in late August with the undisclosed injury, and now heads to free agency. The 25-year-old spent the previous four seasons with the Ravens, with his most prominent role as a return man.
