Succop made both of his field-goal attempts and connected on two of his three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets.

Succop entered Sunday's contest a perfect 18-for-18 in extra-point attempts, though that streak ended abruptly when his try in the second quarter was blocked. However, he was able to drill a pair of pivotal field-goals in the Titans' comeback victory -- one from 24 yards and the other from 33. His accuracy makes him a fairly safe option, though the Titans' relatively low-powered offense limits his volume.