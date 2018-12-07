Succop made his only field-goal attempt and connected on three of his four extra-point attempts in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

Succop missed the extra-point attempt following the team's second touchdown, his second unsuccessful attempt of the season. He did manage to knock through a 33-yard field-goal, his only try of the game, to put the Titans' up 16-3. Though he's not attached to a prolific offense, Succop has been productive, accounting for at least five points in 11 of 14 games this season.