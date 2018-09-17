Succop connected on two field-goal attempts and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Week 2 against Houston.

Succop remained perfect on both field-goal and extra-point attempts this season, knocking through two key kicks in the fourth quarter. First, he tied the game with a 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 and then booted the game-winning score from 31 yards out with 5:41 remaining. He'll look to continue his perfect season in Week 3 against the Jaguars.