Titans' Ryan Succop: Remains perfect
Succop connected on two field-goal attempts and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Week 2 against Houston.
Succop remained perfect on both field-goal and extra-point attempts this season, knocking through two key kicks in the fourth quarter. First, he tied the game with a 42-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 and then booted the game-winning score from 31 yards out with 5:41 remaining. He'll look to continue his perfect season in Week 3 against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Perfect in Week 1•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Signs contract extension•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: In line for nice pay day•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes 49-yarder in wild-card round•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes three field goals in finale•
-
Titans' Ryan Succop: Makes three short kicks in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2