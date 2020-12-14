Tannehill completed 19 of 24 pass attempts for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

Derrick Henry dominated the Jaguars on the ground, limiting Tannehill's need to take to the air. However, Tannehill made the most of his opportunities by connecting with A.J. Brown for a number of big plays. Most notable was a 37-yard touchdown toss to cap the team's first offensive possession. Tannehill connected with Geoff Swaim for five yards out to tally his second trip to the end zone. The Titans should have to take to air more in Week 15 against the Lions, giving Tannehill more chance to rack up yards and touchdowns.