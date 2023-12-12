Murphy-Bunting hurt his knee in Monday's game against Miami and has been deemed questionable to return, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy-Bunting landed awkwardly on his left leg while matching up with Tyreek Hill in the second half. Prior to his exit, he logged six tackles (all solo) and a deflected pass. Eric Garror stepped into Murphy-Bunting's place following the latter's exit.
