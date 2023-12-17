Murphy-Bunting is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Houston due to a hip injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Murphy-Bunting departed in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return soon thereafter. He had notched one tackle prior to his departure. Eric Garror could see more action while Murphy-Bunting is out.
