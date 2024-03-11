Murphy-Bunting is slated to sign with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After four years in Tampa Bay, Murphy-Bunting spent 2023 in Tennessee where he appeared in 14 games and recorded 57 tackles (42 solo), eight passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He'll be expected to help bolster a secondary that gave up a 102.9 quarterback rating last season, which was second worst in the league. He'll likely be starting opposite cornerback Garrett Williams, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 Draft.