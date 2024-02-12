Murphy-Bunting recorded 57 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles across 14 games with the Titans in 2023.
Murphy-Bunting joined the Titans on a one-year deal before the 2023 season, and he topped 800 defensive snaps for the second time in his five-year career. He also logged a career-high in tackles and matched his career-high in passes defended, setting him up well to enter the free agency market once again this offseason.
