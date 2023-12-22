Murphy-Bunting (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Murphy-Bunting suffered hip injury in the team's overtime loss to the Texans in Week 15 and he'll now be forced to miss at least one contest. In his absence, Eric Garror is a candidate to see an increased workload in Tennessee's secondary versus Seattle.
