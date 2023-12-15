Murphy-Bunting (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The cornerback hurt his knee during Tennessee's Week 14 matchup with Miami. Murphy-Bunting has 47 tackles, six passes defensed, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2023.
