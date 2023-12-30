Murphy-Bunting (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Murphy-Bunting opened the Titans' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions, but after a full workload Friday, the 26-year-old cornerback seems to have moved past his hip issue. The Central Michigan product has started all 12 games he's appeared in for Tennessee this year, logging 48 total tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.