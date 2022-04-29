The Titans selected Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

More than the Burks pick, the headlining news was Tennessee's trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall selection, where they took Burks. The Arkansas product is not A.J. Brown, but Burks has a similarly imposing build at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and showed memorable ability after the catch despite a somewhat disappointing 4.55-second 40 at the combine. As much as Burks is not Brown, he might be the closest stylistic match. The Titans will desperately hope so at least, because with Robert Woods their only other notable pass catcher they're all-in on Burks from Day 1. Burks could be an immediate fantasy factor with so much slack landing on him in light of Brown's departure.