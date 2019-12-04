Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not wearing jersey Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) wasn't wearing a jersey during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Two days removed from a Week 13 loss at Seattle, the Vikings are holding a walk-through without pads, but Thielen doesn't appear to be a participant. Ultimately, Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not he fit in any reps as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.