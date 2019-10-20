Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sustains hamstring injury
Thielen injured his hamstring during Sunday's game at Detroit.
Thielen made a spectacular grab at the back of the end zone for the Vikings' first score of the game, but he stayed on the ground for a spell before going to the sideline. After a visit to the medical tent, he was seen favoring his right leg, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Thielen was deemed questionable to return, leaving the team with just Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell at wide receiver for the time being.
