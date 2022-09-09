Mattison (personal) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Mattison was absent from practice Thursday due to a personal matter, but coach Kevin O'Connell told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Friday that the Vikings expect the running back to be available for Week 1 action. With Dalvin Cook taking up the vast majority of RB reps for the team, Mattison can't expect more than a handful of touches in the season opener, barring an injury to the former.
