Ham re-signed with the Vikings on a two-year deal Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Ham has spent the entirety of his six year career with the Vikings and will now be tied to them for another two years. While the 29-year-old saw a diminished role in Kevin O'Connell's offense last year, he is still one of the more utilized fullbacks in the NFL playing on both offense and special teams. Ham will look to have a similar role next season and continue to help open up holes for Dalvin Cook and the rest of the run game.