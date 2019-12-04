Play

Ham had two receptions for 42 yards on two targets in Monday's loss to Seattle. He also lost a fumble on a short kickoff return late in the game.

Ham's fumble sealed the win for Seattle and denied the Vikings a desperation shot to tie the game. Ham is almost exclusively used as a blocker, but can get involved in the passing game occasionally, but won't get more than a few targets per game.

