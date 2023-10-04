Bynum logged 12 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble during Minnesota's 21-13 win against the Panthers on Sunday.
Bynum has produced efficient numbers through the team's first four games and has already logged double-digit tackles three times. The 25-year-old is currently having the best start to a year of his career and is on pace to setting a new personal best for total tackles.
