Bynum finished Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers with 10 tackles (five solo).

Bynum reached double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season. Sunday's game was the first time this season that he did not play every single defensive snap, but he still managed to finish second on the team in tackles behind Ivan Pace. Bynum has a career-high and team-leading 130 tackles over 16 games this season.