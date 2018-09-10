Cook played 57 of 71 snaps (80.3 percent) on offense in Sunday's 24-16 win over the 49ers.

Cook lost a fumble and averaged just 2.5 yards on 16 carries, but he largely made up for it with six catches for 55 yards on seven targets. Latavius Murray took 11 carries for 42 yards on just 14 snaps, with six of his chances coming in the final six minutes of the game when the Vikings were clinging to an eight-point lead. Cook held a 19-to-5 touch advantage over Murray midway through the fourth quarter, showing no signs of any workload restriction in his first regular-season action since tearing an ACL in Week 4 last year. Cook figures to stay busy as the clear leader of Minnesota's backfield Week 2 in Green Bay.

